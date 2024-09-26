Iceberg Collection By Pavit Gujral Wins Bronze A' Design Award In Jewelry Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pavit Gujral's Innovative Iceberg Collection Receives International Acclaim with Bronze A' Design Award in Jewelry Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced Pavit Gujral 's exceptional "Iceberg Collection" as the Bronze Winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Awards within the jewelry and design industries, positioning it as a sought-after accolade for innovative and visually striking designs.The Bronze A' Design Award for the Iceberg Collection underscores the relevance of Pavit Gujral's design to current jewelry trends and consumer preferences. By aligning with industry standards and pushing the boundaries of creativity, this award-winning collection offers practical benefits for wearers, showcasing both innovation and functionality in its design.The Iceberg Collection stands out for its unique fusion of natural inspiration and exquisite craftsmanship. Set in 18K gold, the collection features a captivating Tanzanite Iceberg pendant that transforms into a ring or bracelet, and an Iceberg Flower pendant adorned with a Tanzanite cabochon center, accented by diamond briolettes, Paraiba tourmalines, and over 4,200 micropavé set diamonds. The collection's versatility and attention to detail set it apart in the market.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Pavit Gujral to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The accolade not only validates the brand's commitment to excellence but also inspires future collections that merge innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. The Iceberg Collection's success sets the stage for Pavit Gujral to further influence industry trends and captivate jewelry enthusiasts worldwide.Iceberg Collection was designed by Pavit Gujral, an award-winning jewelry designer and gemologist.Interested parties may learn more about Pavit Gujral's Iceberg Collection and its Bronze A' Design Award recognition by visiting the dedicated winner's page at:About Pavit GujralPavit Gujral is an award-winning Jewelry Designer and accomplished Gemologist recognized for her dedication in the jewelry industry. She graduated from the Gemological Institute of America, New York, in 2015. She is now based in Dubai, with her design studio located in the Design District. Born in the cultural tapestry of Calcutta and shaped amidst the modernity of Chandigarh, India, Gujral's design journey derives from the rich influences of her diverse environments. Crafted with precision, her pieces are set in 18K gold and undergo meticulous handcrafting, a testament to her unwavering commitment to perfection.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the commitment and talent of designers who create work that is distinguished by its thoughtful development and innovative application of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and capacity to positively shape industry standards. Receiving this award emphasizes the designer's skill in effectively uniting form and function, delivering solutions that improve people's lives and wellbeing. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs in the Jewelry Design category based on criteria such as Innovative Concept, Artistic Expression, Craftsmanship Excellence, Material Selection, Wearability and Comfort, Design Aesthetics, Functional Efficiency, Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing, Cultural Relevance, Commercial Viability, Uniqueness and Originality, Technical Proficiency, Visual Impact, Emotional Engagement, Integration of Precious Stones, Adaptability to Trends, Durability and Longevity, Packaging Design, User Experience, and Brand Identity Consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote pioneering designs that contribute to advancing society and creating a better world. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By showcasing award-winning designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also fosters a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, propelling a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

