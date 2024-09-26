QNL, GAC Sign Mou To Protect Cultural And Documentary Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) and the General Authority of (GAC) in Qatar have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in protecting cultural heritage and combating illicit trafficking in cultural heritage. Under the MoU, the two entities will collaborate in terms of training, capacity building.

Signed by Executive Director QNL Tan Huism, and Director of the Regional Customs Training Center at GAC, Mubarak Ibrahim Al Buainain, the MoU recognises the library's role as the IFLA Regional Center for the preservation and conservation of cultural heritage in Arab countries and the Middle East.

It further broadens the scope of the ongoing cooperation between the two entities in preserving and protecting documentary heritage in particular, through initiatives such as the“Himaya” project and the recently hosted“Third Doha Workshop to Combat Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Heritage”.

The four-year MoU aims to strengthen the partnership and exchange of expertise between the two parties in eight strategic areas, with a focus on cooperation, coordination, and participation in national and regional training workshops.

These workshops aim to educate employees of local and regional customs authorities on legal frameworks, international agreements, and methods to combat illicit trafficking in cultural heritage, with a focus on documentary heritage.

The MoU also ensures cooperation in capacity building and training for specialists and experts in customs authorities at local and regional levels.

Head of Regional Workshops and International Events at the Customs Training and Regional Center Ahmed Hassan Al Jassim, said:“The signing of the MOU with Qatar National Library marks a continuation of the developmental objectives pursued by the Authority. This partnership is crucial for enhancing collaboration between the Authority and the Library in preserving documentary heritage and educating customs officers on the regulations for handling such documents. Furthermore, it underscores a mutual commitment to enhance the training systems and facilitate the exchange of expertise and specialists across shared domains.”

Head of Preservation and Conservation at QNL Maxim Nasra, said the MoU marks the Library's latest endeavor to further advance its mission to protect cultural heritage.

Our collaboration draws on our shared expertise and empowers Qatar National Library to deliver on its objectives as the IFLA Regional Center given the key role that custom authorities play in combatting illicit trafficking, Nasra said. The MOU will translate into joint working committees, periodic coordination meetings across all fields, and the development of executive plans for various projects to meet shared objectives.