( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- 1962 -- Abdulaziz Hamada, one of Kuwait's most prominent scholars and judges, passed away at the age of 68. The deceased proposed establishment of Awqaf Department in 1948. 1992 -- Kuwait's Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree on establishing Center for Research and Studies to gather documents regarding Iraqi aggression. 1994 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree founding a Academy that granted a bachelor's degree. 2012 - Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Arab Open University's headquarter. 2018 -- Kuwait's Airways signed a five-year contract to operate and develop T4 terminal by Korean Incheon Company. 2019-- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced obtaining a patent on Nanotechnology in Hydrogen storage. (end) gta

