Public Enterprises Minister Outlines Plans To Enhance Growth In Industrial, Service Sectors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As part of regular meetings to review performance rates, project status, and opportunities, Mohamed Shimi, of Public Enterprises Sector, convened with the CEOs of affiliated holding companies, alongside leadership. This gathering was part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to monitor performance, project progress, and investment prospects.





The meeting addressed various topics, including updates on the development of affiliated companies and their adherence to new practices. Discussions also covered the status of partnerships in certain production lines, investment opportunities, projects aimed at increasing production capacity at the Nag Hammadi Aluminum Complex, the introduction of new products, and the shift towards clean energy through the establishment of a solar power plant. Additionally, the national project to modernize the textile industry, the progress of new factories, the refurbishment of existing ones, and expansion projects in the fertilizer sector within subsidiary companies were reviewed, along with available partnership opportunities. Hotel and residential projects were also discussed.















Minister Shimi emphasized the ministry's commitment to executing its strategy and operational plans to boost the industrial, productive, and service sectors under its jurisdiction. He highlighted the importance of effective asset utilization, management, and development, as well as attracting more foreign and local investments. These efforts align with the guidance of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and reflect the promising investment opportunities available to private sector partners in various sectors.





The Minister underscored the need to increase production rates, improve the operational efficiency of factories and subsidiary companies, enhance their competitiveness, and maximize resource utilization by operating at full capacity. He called for clear plans to invest in assets and maximize returns, develop work systems and management practices, enhance performance integration and governance, and focus on human resource development. Continuous direct follow-up on the execution of plans and projects, adherence to specified timelines, acceleration of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation, and consistent improvement of product development and service quality to meet the highest standards were also highlighted.