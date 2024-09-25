Web3mediabreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Agreement To Acquire Award-Winning Sports Content Production House

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) , a leading lottery services provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to acquire CMF Media, an award-winning sports content production house, in a $1 million all-stock transaction. Upon completing the acquisition, Lottery will integrate CMF under its wholly owned brand Sports and rename it Sports Studios. Sports Studios will continue to create and produce award-winning original sports content that will be broadcast on the Sports platform. According to the announcement, the is part of Lottery's broader buy and build strategy, which will be implemented through a series of transactions aimed at rapidly developing the Sports brand.

“This acquisition of CMF Media is a fantastic fit for us, as it enhances our ability to produce cutting-edge, original sports content. We believe this will generate significant value for Sports, leveraging the talented team at CMF Media to build unique, captivating sports programming for our audience,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery and Sports.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery Inc.

Lottery is a technology company that transforms how players engage with lotteries and sports entertainment through its digital platforms. As the parent company of Sports, Lottery aims to create a global hub for sports content, delivering innovative programming and immersive experiences to fans around the world. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRY are available in the company's newsroom at

