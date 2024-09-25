Ukrainian Military Chaplains Complete Leadership Training In UK Defense Academy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military chaplains, at the invitation of their British counterparts and as part of Operation INTERFLEX, completed a two-week leadership and operational-level instructors training course at the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The course was a follow-up to the professional training of military chaplains because the program involved chaplains who completed an eight-week training course for tactical-level officers in military chaplaincy at the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, and were trained at the base of the U.S. 7th Training Army in Germany and at the Chaplain Training Center of the Defense Academy of the UK," the report reads.

The program offered training in the basics of spiritual leadership, styles and examples of mentoring, the formation of mutual trust, sustainable motivation, and cohesion of combat-ready units. These topics are critical to the operations of military chaplains as they play a key role in maintaining morale, providing spiritual care, and role modeling for the military.

"One of the critical elements of the leadership course were field trips to the Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, where British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Princes William and Harry of Wales once studied leadership. Seizing the opportunity, the chaplains met with three cadets from Ukrainian universities who are undergoing training at the Academy. The spiritual conversation and joint prayer united and filled their hearts with home warmth and comfort in distant Britain," the General Staff said.

Also, traditionally, the chaplains visited one of the training bases, where Ukrainian defenders undergo military training. The pastors had the opportunity to talk with soldiers.

"It is important to note that as a result of the bilateral meetings between the representatives of the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the chaplains of the Military Chaplaincy Department of the Royal Army, agreements were reached on further cooperation for the coming years," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense approved a new Regulation on the activities of the Inter-confessional Council on Military Chaplaincy at the Ministry of Defense.