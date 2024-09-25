Qatar Joins U.S. Visa Waiver Program: A Milestone For Gulf Relations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has welcomed Qatar into its Visa Waiver Program, marking a significant development in international travel.



This decision allows Qatari citizens to visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days, starting December 1st at the latest.



Qatar's inclusion in the program represents a historic moment as it becomes the first Gulf country to receive this privilege.



The US Department of Homeland Security and State Department praised Doha for meeting the stringent security requirements necessary for membership.



The small Gulf state has played a crucial role in mediating talks between Hamas and Israeli officials regarding the Gaza conflict.







Qatar has also assisted in negotiations for the release of hostages captured by the Palestinian Islamist group during its cross-border attack on Israel on October 7th last year.



A US administration official commended Qatar's strong defense relationship with the United States. The official also applauded Doha's leadership in pressuring the Taliban on human rights issues.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Additionally, they commended Qatar for providing assistance in Sudan and addressing other matters. To join the Visa Waiver Program, countries must meet specific requirements set by the US government.



These include counterterrorism measures, law enforcement cooperation, immigration compliance, document security, and border management.



Qatar made substantial efforts to fulfill all program requirements, according to the official statement. This included enhancing information sharing on terrorism and serious crimes with the United States.



The addition of Qatar brings the total number of countries in the Visa Waiver Program to 42. New members are rarely added, with Croatia joining in 2021 and Israel in the previous year.



Currently, US citizens can travel to Qatar without a visa for 30 days. Starting October 1st, this period will be extended to 90 days, further strengthening reciprocal travel benefits between the two nations.



This development highlights the growing ties between the United States and Qatar. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation in security and travel facilitation in an increasingly interconnected world.

