Qatar's Finance Minister Meets President Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Samarkand: of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure (AIIB) currently being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, and means to develop them, besides aspects of joint cooperation.

HE the Minister of Finance also met, on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB, with Indian Minister of Finance HE Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.

In the same context, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the opening session of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB.

The meeting agenda includes discussions and activities to identify strategies, best practices and opportunities to develop resilient infrastructure and drive positive impact on a global scale.