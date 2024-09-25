Oil Prices Tumble As Demand Concerns Overshadow Chinese Stimulus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 2.10% to $72.90 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 2.61% to $69.69 per barrel.



This decline erased the previous day's gains despite China's announcement of new economic stimulus measures. The People's of China reduced its one-year medium-term lending facility rate from 2.30% to 2.00%.



Several factors contributed to the oil price slump. Uncertainty about demand persisted, overshadowing the potential boost from China's stimulus package. The prospect of increased supply also weighed on prices.



Libya's oil production is expected to resume soon following the appointment of new central bank members. This development could add more supply to the global market.







Weather-related concerns eased as Tropical Storm Helene veered away from oil-producing areas in the Gulf of Mexico. However, this shift reduced the risk of supply disruptions in the region.



Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to influence oil prices . The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel raised fears of a wider regional conflict.



Analysts have long warned that a war between Israel and Hezbollah could force Iran, an OPEC member, to intervene directly. Such a scenario could potentially disrupt crude oil supplies in the Middle East.



Despite these tensions, demand concerns and supply expectations dominated market sentiment. Traders remained cautious, balancing geopolitical risks against economic uncertainties.



The oil market's volatility highlights the complex interplay of global economic factors, geopolitical events, and supply-demand dynamics. Investors and analysts continue to monitor these developments closely.

