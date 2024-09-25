Cabaletta Bio To Present New And Updated Clinical Data On CABA-201 In Oral And Poster Presentations At ACR Convergence 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced two presentations at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, which is being held at the Walter E. Washington Center in Washington, D.C. from November 14-19, 2024. The presentations will feature new and updated clinical data on CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, which is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials in the RESETTM clinical development program.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-MyositisTM and RESET-SLETM Clinical Trials

Abstract ID: 1857177

Date and Time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET

Presenter: David J. Chang, M.D., M.P.H, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, Cabaletta Bio

Poster Presentation:

Title: Correlative Studies of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-MyositisTM and RESET-SLETM Clinical Trials

Abstract ID: 1866605

Date and Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Daniel Nunez, Ph.D., Director, Computational Biology at Cabaletta Bio

Additional information, including the accepted abstracts, can be accessed on the ACR Convergence 2024 website . Presentation materials will be made available on the Posters & Publications section of the Company's website following the event.

About CABA-201

CABA-201 is designed to deeply and transiently deplete CD19-positive cells following a one-time infusion, which may enable an“immune system reset” with the potential for durable remission without chronic therapy in patients with autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta is evaluating CABA-201 in multiple autoimmune conditions within five disease-specific company sponsored INDs including myositis (idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, or IIM), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), systemic sclerosis (SSc), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and pemphigus vulgaris (PV; a sub-study to evaluate CABA-201 without preconditioning).

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABATM platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESETTM (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in myositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis and in the RESET-PVTM sub-study within the DesCAARTesTM clinical trial in pemphigus vulgaris, along with the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABATM platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio's headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

