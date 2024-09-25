Bob Longo To Retire As VP/GM Of Cox Media Group TV - Jacksonville

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 35 years of service and leadership in local broadcasting, Bob Longo is retiring as VP/GM of Cox Group (CMG) TV – Jacksonville (WJAX-TV and Hoffman Communication's WFOX-TV), effective Dec. 31.



Longo's career has deep roots in journalism. He started in as a reporter, anchor, news director, and talk host before moving to TV as a reporter and anchor, executive producer, and news director. He led newsrooms in Binghamton and Buffalo (NY), Hartford (CT), Pittsburgh, Orlando and Jacksonville. He joined CMG in 2014 and was promoted to VP/GM in 2017.

“Bob has been successful at every stop because he's a personable and engaged leader with an unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence and financial performance,” said Dan York, CMG's President & CEO.“He's consistently brought passion to serving his local communities and has been an ardent advocate for the value of local news and investigative journalism. While we're happy for him, we're going to miss Bob's optimism and leadership.”

Bob and his team have made a significant difference in Jacksonville. They've built the station into a market-leading news organization that has helped thousands of local businesses grow. They also demonstrated the value of innovation by launching the region's only local all-sports streaming channel – Action Sports Jax 24/7 – which delivers 10 hours of original programming daily.

At the same time, the CMG TV – Jacksonville team has become a fixture in the local community. In the last year alone, they've collected 8,500 books for children, helped save nearly 450 lives through its blood drive, provided thousands of school supplies to local students, and awarded $500 every month to viewers as part of its Doing Good in the Neighborhood program.

“I'm proud of the difference we've made across Jacksonville and for the viewers we serve,” Longo said.“It's been an honor to play a role in informing, entertaining, and elevating our audiences.”

Longo will continue living in Jacksonville with his wife, Laurie, and will remain a part of the media community. He plans to develop a podcast, write a novel or two, travel with his wife, and spend time with family and friends.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit .

Media Contact:

...