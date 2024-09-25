STW Technic Partner Osmosis Showcases Industry-Leading Telematics Solutions At IBEX 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Osmosis, a pioneer in turn-key telematics solutions for the marine industry, will unveil its latest advancements at the International Boatbuilders' & (IBEX), set to take place from October 1-3, 2024, at the Tampa Center. Attendees can visit Osmosis at Booth 1-901 to explore its cutting-edge innovations, including the company's widely adopted telematics platform, currently featured in over 15,000 boats worldwide and having collected 2 million+ hours of engine data.With six years of industry experience, Osmosis has solidified its position as a leader in telematics, delivering comprehensive connectivity solutions that integrate boat manufacturers, dealers, and customers on a unified platform.Designed to enhance the boating experience, Osmosis' platform enables manufacturers to create custom branded mobile applications that improve customer engagement and streamline operations.Osmosis: Transforming the Boating ExperienceThe Osmosis telematics system provides a seamless, connected experience for boat owners by allowing over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics. By leveraging the deep blend of hardware and software provided by STW Technic, a recognized leader in electronic solutions for off-highway vehicles, Osmosis offers unmatched capabilities in the marine telematics space. This robust partnership enables Osmosis to deliver reliable, scalable, and fully customizable telematics solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.One of the most exciting developments set to debut at IBEX 2024 is the new OUP Operating System. This advanced OS will revolutionize boat connectivity by streamlining updates, enhancing data collection, and improving overall operations for boat manufacturers and end users alike. Attendees at the show will have the opportunity to learn more about how OUP will simplify system management while boosting efficiency.Strong Partnerships for Future Growth“Osmosis has always been about creating a seamless, connected experience for boaters, and the IBEX 2024 show gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovations,” said Shane Stanfill, President of Starflite Technology Group.“Our new OUP Operating System will not only simplify connectivity but will also enhance the efficiency of remote updates and diagnostics, enabling manufacturers and customers to achieve better performance from their boats.”John Sibiski, Director of Sales & Marketing at STW Technic, added:“Our collaboration with Osmosis underscores the importance of hardware and software integration in delivering exceptional telematics solutions. By providing Osmosis with top-tier electronic components, we're able to power their platform with the reliability and precision that's required in today's competitive marine market.”Visit Osmosis at IBEX 2024Osmosis invites attendees to experience its latest innovations firsthand at Booth 1-901 during IBEX 2024. Whether you're a boat manufacturer seeking cutting-edge connectivity solutions or a dealer looking to enhance customer service, Osmosis has the technology and expertise to meet your needs.For more information on Osmosis and its range of telematics solutions, visit or stop by Booth 1-901 at the Tampa Convention Center.- - -About OsmosisOsmosis is a leading provider of turn-key telematics solutions in the marine industry. With a focus on creating a better boating experience, Osmosis connects customers, dealers, and manufacturers through custom-branded platforms. Backed by a robust legal and privacy framework, Osmosis offers reliable, secure, and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector. For more information, visit .About STW TechnicSTW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. They offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. To learn more, visit .About Correct CraftCelebrating 100 years of excellence in the marine industry, Correct Craft is a Florida-based company with global operations. Focused on“Making Life Better,” the Correct Craft family includes Nautique, Centurion, Supreme, Bass Cat, Yar-Craft, SeaArk, Parker, and Ingenity boat companies, Pleasurecraft Engine Group, Indmar Marine Engines, Velvet Drive Transmissions, Mach Connections, Merritt Precision, Osmosis, Watershed Innovation, and Aktion Parks. For more information, please visit .

