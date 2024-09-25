Ukraine's Mod Proposes Scandinavian Countries Prepare, Equip One Ukrainian Battalion Each

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation from Ukraine's of Defense has proposed that Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden join the Northern Brigade project by preparing and equipping one Ukrainian battalion each.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense reported this.

Ukraine's Deputy of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, during his meeting with State Secretary of Norway's Ministry of Defense Anne Marie Aanerud suggested that Norway participate in the Northern Brigade project, under which each country in Northern Europe would prepare and equip a Ukrainian battalion.

During the Northern Defense Industry Seminar, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense also urged directors of armament from Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden to engage in bilateral cooperation and invest in Ukraine's defense industry.

According to Balanutsa, defense companies and Northern European countries, by joining the Northern Brigade project, will have the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Northern European defense industry products on the real battlefield. "Let's combine our efforts for a common victory," the Deputy Minister urged.

The Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with representatives from defense companies such as NAMMO, Fjord Defence, FLIR UAS, Kongsberg, Equipnor, Norlense, and Rheinmetall.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense delegation emphasized to representatives from Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense the need to increase assistance from partner countries.

The parties discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the expansion of aid to Ukraine under the Nansen Program.

According to Norway's State Secretary of Defense, her country remains committed to supporting Ukraine. The Norwegian government's intention to extend the Nansen Support Program through 2030 and allocate an additional 5 billion Norwegian kroner this year for Ukraine is proof of this.

"Despite the complexity of the battlefield situation, we believe in Ukraine's victory," Aanerud assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Norway plans to increase its civilian aid to Ukraine by 5 billion kroner ($475 million) this year and extend the aid package until 2030.