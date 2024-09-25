China Has Become No 1 Trade Partner For Kuwait -- Min. Al-Fassam

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and and the Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam said on Wednesday that the close relationship between Kuwiat and China dates to 53 years back.

China has become "the largest trade partner of the State of Kuwait through the close and strategic cooperation" between the two states, said minister Al-Fassam in a statement at the Chinese embassy during A ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The strategic partnership and the close cooperation between the two countries have been bolstered with the "belt and road initiative" and a number of mutual accords, she said, expressing aspiration to join hands with the Chinese to press Ahead with key projects namely Mina Mubarak Al-kabeer port and Al-Shagaya renewable energy venture.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, Zhang Jianwei, said Kuwait and China have become sustainable partners and affirmed that efforts were underway to press ahead with the major Kuwaiti ventures, namely the port. (end)

aa









MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715315