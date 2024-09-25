EU High Rep: There Is Need To Address Risks Of Mideast Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell underscored on Wednesday the need to address the risks and consequences of military escalation in the Middle East.

An EU statement said Borrell, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi on margins of the UNGA meetings in New York, vowed that the UN will do its utmost to "support the voices of peace and reason."

Borrel, according to the statement, stressed that "a ceasefire and hostage deal" should be the real priority to improve "the situation for civilians in Gaza and ease tension." He also called on Iran to "use its influence to avoid further escalation."

On another note, Borrell stressed the need for resuming "the nuclear diplomacy," expressing the EU's "continued readiness" to facilitate a diplomatic solution that addresses the concerns of different sides regarding the Iranian nuclear file. (end)

