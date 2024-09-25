CITY IN BRAZIL CREATES LAW ADOPTING SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK PRESENTED AT THE UN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Downtown Nova Friburgo (Credit: Vitor Perrut, For non comercial use only)

The city council of Nova Friburgo Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 12 September 2024 voted unanimously 14:0 to include FLOGEN Sustainability Framework as a constitutional law of the city.

Professor Pierre, the City Councillor, a visionary, innovative and efficient leader, delivered a passionate presentation advocating for the Flogen Sustainability Framework

Nova Friburgo setting an example for other cities all over the planet

- Professor Pierre, Nova Friburgo City CouncillorWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Friburgo is a city with a little over 200,000 inhabitants located in the middle of the mountains in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It is less than 3 hours away, by car, from the celebrated Marvelous City. And, since last Thursday (19), it is to be known as the first one in the world to sanction Flogen Sustainability Framework as Law.Proposed by councilman Professor Pierre and sanctioned by mayor Johnny Maycon, the Law adopts the framework created by Canadian and US Scientist Dr. Florian Kongoli in 2016, which has been presented at the United Nations, in Geneva, in 2022.It defines objectively the criteria of sustainability - Environment Protection, Social Development and Economic Growth - and the players that enable it - Science and Technology, Education and Civil Society, as well as Governance and Management."These three criteria are equally important. If one of them is not observed, it is not sustainable", says Dr. Kongoli, who is the chairman of SIPS (Sustainability through Science and Technology Summit) , the largest conference on the subject based on science and technology in the world.He continues: "the players act as pillars, as if the criteria were on top of a three-legged table. If one of the pillars goes missing, the table falls down".Nova Friburgo has the biggest forest coverage in the Atlantic Rainforest, the least preserved of the six Brazilian Biomes. With two state parks, it has over 60% of its area covered by trees, much more than the average in 17 of the 27 states, which totals less than 8% of the original area.According to Professor Pierre, the author of the Law, "Nova Friburgo is setting an example for other cities all over the planet. We want to prove it is possible to prosper and preserve the Environment".The city has one of the highest Human Development Indexes, HDI, in the country, 0.745, out of 1.000."Our city preserves the environment, and, at the same time, we have a very strong industry. A lively economy enables us to invest in education and in the public health system. By adopting Flogen Sustainability Framework, we can make sure our future generations will have the guarantee that this will go on."The Law will be presented during SIPS, which will gather 600 scientists from more than 60 countries, including 10 Nobel Laureates.SIPS is organized by Flogen Stars Outreach . The 2024 edition will have 50 symposia and will take place at the Out of the Blue Resort, in Crete, Greece, from 20 to 24 of October.For further information, visit flogen/sips2024 or contact Mario Linhares (WhatsApp +5521 99688-1415 or email ...).Press Advisory

Full recording of the of the Legislative Session of the City of Nova Friburgo approving FLOGEN Sustainability framework as a law

