Minister Of Transport Participates In Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti participated in the opening ceremony of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024, which commenced on Wednesday in Beijing under the theme of 'Sustainable Transport: Logistics Connecting the World'.

The event was attended by the Chinese Minister of Transport and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and officials from Arab and foreign countries, in addition to leaders in the transport and logistics sectors, representatives of regional and international organizations, and top executives from major transport companies worldwide.

The Forum will discuss over two days the importance of enhancing and connecting global transport systems, exchanging innovative experiences and technologies, and working towards sustainability and strengthening efforts to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, in addition to deepening international partnerships in the global transport sector.

