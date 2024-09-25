Cabinet Lauds Amir's Speech At UNGA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the historic speech delivered by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the opening session of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), held Tuesday in the UN headquarters based in New York, which mainly addressed the Palestinian cause and the ongoing aggression and brutal war to which the brotherly Palestinian people are being subjected, amidst deliberate international inaction and Israeli insistence on forcing a fait accompli on the Palestinians and the world.

The Cabinet affirmed that, with his clear, strong and honest words, His Highness the Amir expressed the feelings of millions of Arabs, Muslims and peoples around the world who value justice and peace, by holding the international community responsible for the consequences of the current situation that the Palestinian people are undergoing - subjected to a systematic destructive war that has extended to Lebanon, and His Highness' affirmation that the key to security is just peace, as well as his call to stop the aggression on Gaza and the war on Lebanon. His Highness the Amir also stressed that the State of Qatar will continue to make efforts with the partners until a permanent ceasefire is reached, prisoners and detainees are released, and the path of a just solution is taken in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, emphasizing that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their independent state with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital on the 1967 borders.

The Cabinet highlighted the emphasis His Highness the Amir put on the constants of Qatar's policy and its positions on Arab issues and global challenges, as well as His Highness the Amir's call for dialogue to overcome the crises in Yemen, Syria, the Sudan and Libya. The Cabinet also affirmed that His Highness the Amir emphasised the State of Qatar's continued work with its international partners and the UN to consolidate the pillars of peace, security, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law at all levels and to address global challenges in order to achieve a better future for all.

The Cabinet also acknowledged the outcomes of the official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Canada on Sept. 17-18.

The Cabinet affirmed that the constructive discussions held between His Highness the Amir and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have moved the relations between the two countries to a new stage and strengthened their common aspiration to advance them and develop their bilateral cooperation in various fields for the benefit of their friendly peoples, especially in light of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of development cooperation and the framework agreement for international cooperation in the field of education and development, which were signed on the sidelines of His Highness' visit.

The Cabinet then considered the topics listed on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft law on combating doping in sports, and its referral to the Shura Council.

The draft aims to implement and activate the provisions of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, by establishing a comprehensive legislative system to combat doping in sports in the country.

Second - Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry amending some provisions of the Minister of Economy and Commerce No. 311 of 2018, regarding selling at reduced prices.

Third - The Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the Shura Council's General Secretariat on the council's request regarding developing tourism economy and studying possible solutions that would lead to its development and advancement, and took the appropriate decision in its regard.

Fourth - Approval of Qatar Tourism's membership in both the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA).

Fifth - Approval of:

1- Draft agreement on the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office in Doha between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

2- Draft MoU on political consultations on matters of mutual interest between the State of Qatar and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

3- Draft MoU for cooperation in the health field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

4- Draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Indonesia on the regulation of the employment of workers from Indonesia in Qatar.

5- Draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and Iceland for the elimination of double taxing with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

Sixth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate measures in their regard:

1- The 18th report of the Permanent Committee to Monitor Fuel Filling and Storage Stations, during the first half of 2024.

2- Report on the outcomes of the visit of the Minister of Justice to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh - July 2024).

3- Report on the outcomes of the participation of HE Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Poland-Qatar New Tech Forum on sustainable economic development. (Poland - Warsaw - July 2024).

