(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW GOVERNANCE FOR ADVINI'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Appointments of Magdeleine Allaume (Director) and Catherine Hostein (Observer member)

Cooptation of Philippe Chapuis (Director and Chairman of the Strategic Committee)

The appointment of two new members to AdVini's Board of Directors was approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 20, 2024.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting appointed Magdeleine Allaume Director for a period of six years, following the departure of Rachel Delacour. Catherine Hostein was also appointed as an Observer member for a period of six years.

The Meeting also approved the cooptation of Philippe Chapuis to the position of Director and Chairman of the Strategic Committee following the departure of Christophe Navarre. Philippe Chapuis has been coopted for the remainder of his predecessor's mandate, until the end of the General Shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2027.

Magdeleine Allaume is a graduate of HEC and has been immersed in the world of wine since childhood. She holds Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 1 and Level 2 certification and is passionate about wine and the unique emotion it can spark.

Magdeleine Allaume began her career in a consulting firm before joining the Bénéteau Group, where she held several executive positions over 17 years in purchasing, supply, program management and operations. She now explores the alchemy between wine and wood at the helm of the cooperage firm Seguin Moreau since January 2022. She is also a member of the Executive Board of Oeneo Group. In June 2024, Magdeleine Allaume was also elected President of the French Coopers Federation (Fédération des tonneliers de France).

Magdeleine brings to the Board of Directors her industry experience and expertise and her enriching knowledge of the world of wine.

“I joined AdVini's Board of Directors to work for a team who values the same things I do: a strong in-house culture, individual identity, a focus on family and a commitment to the environment. It is also an opportunity for me to gain a comprehensive vision of the sector.”

Catherine Hostein has held the role of Executive President for the last seven years at Nutrimaine France, which owns the famous powdered chocolate, coffee and cappuccino brands Banania, Benco, Columbus and Dolce Vita. For most of her career she has occupied executive sales and marketing roles, including positions at the American multinational Procter & Gamble.

Catherine Hostein completed the Board Director certificate program at Sciences Po Paris and holds a business degree from ESC Amiens. She plays an active role on the Supervisory Board of the German international group Krüger, sole shareholder of Nutrimaine, as a result of her position there for the last 13 years. Ms Hostein brings to AdVini over 30 years of expertise in consumer goods.

“I am pleased to join AdVini's Board of Directors and thank the members of the Board for their trust.I highly value the focus that AdVini places on family, authenticity and people. I am thrilled at the chance to contribute to the Group's future success and sustainable long-term growth.”

Philippe Chapuis is a member of the French Academy of Agriculture. He built his career at the French banking group Crédit Agricole, where he has held executive business banking roles at several regional Crédit Agricole banks, along with financial management roles. He was General Director of the banking group's subsidiary Foncaris and went on to become Director of the Agri-Food Division, France and Europe.

This extensive, cross-sector experience has enabled Philippe Chapuis to become a recognized expert in the agricultural and agri-food industries – and the wine industry in particular. An inveterate marathon runner and passionate about contemporary art and wine in equal measure, Mr Chapuis considers the opportunity to offer AdVini his excellent knowledge of the wine business as a culminating point in his career.

“I met Antoine Leccia at the FEVS (Fédération des Exportateurs de Vins & Spiritueux) over ten years ago, and the wine market has been an ongoing conversation between us since. We share the same vision and appreciate one another as people, which is why I immediately accepted the request to join the Board.The Board of Directors at AdVini plays its role perfectly, in a relaxed and friendly approach, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Antoine Leccia , Chair of the Board of Directors, indicated:

“The new members of the Board of Directors bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our strategic thinking. I warmly thank Magdeleine, Catherine and Philippe for agreeing to join us. AdVini is lucky to have such exceptional professionals on its Board of Directors.

I am also deeply touched by what we have accomplished with Rachel and Christophe in recent years. Your commitment to AdVini has been an example for all. The Board and AdVini's teams join me in expressing our heartfelt thanks to you.”

About AdVini

Founded in 1872, AdVini is an international wine group driven by family spirit, visionary, people-focused shareholders, and incredible entrepreneurship. For over 150 years, AdVini has embraced all trades in the wine industry. A winemaker, producer, supply chain expert and operator, and worldwide distributor, AdVini carries forth excellent savoir-faire and winegrowing tradition by sharing its passion for wine with its partners and promoting its defining mosaic of terroirs and traditions.

Deeply rooted in major vineyards in France and South Africa, AdVini cultivates the independence of its properties and estates, which work together to achieve a common goal:“Work daily, united in diversity, to bring out the best in our vineyards and people”.

AdVini is resolutely committed to the sustainability of its activities and strives daily to reduce their impact, both in the vineyard, where it is leading an agroecological transition, and at production sites, where careful attention is given to water use, energy efficiency and green design techniques in winemaking.

