Skin Health Foods Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The skin health foods market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional remedies, cultural practices, nutritional awareness, early nutraceutical concepts, herbal and natural ingredients.

The skin health foods market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to investment in research and development, collaboration with dermatologists and experts, influence of social media and digital marketing, personalized nutritional solutions, clean label and natural ingredients.

The surge in telemedicine services is expected to propel the growth of the skin health foods market going forward. Telemedicine services refer to the use of electronic information and communication technologies to provide and support healthcare services when distance separates the participants. Telemedicine allows individuals to consult with dermatologists remotely, enabling the assessment and treatment of various skin conditions without the need for in-person visits.

Key players in the market include Nestle SA, BASF SE, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, Arla Foods Inc., Glanbia PLC, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kemin Industries Inc., Pfizer Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Kraft Heinz Company, J.M. Smucker Company, Campbell Soup Company, Kellogg Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Clorox Company, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oréal SA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever PLC, The Body Shop International Limited, The Honest Company Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co.

Major companies operating in skin health food are developing innovative products such as Get Lit to better serve the customers. Get Lit is a nutrient delivery system that combines ultra-potent ingredients in an eco-friendly, dissolvable disc to power beauty from the inside out.

1) By Indication: Anti-Aging, Skin Conditions, Anti-Allergy

2) By Source: Fatty Fish, Avocados, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Sweet Potatoes, Red or Yellow Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Soy, Other Sources

3) By Consumer Type: Adults, Aged People, Other Consumers

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Skin health foods refer to a type of food product that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods that are beneficial for the health and appearance of the skin. Skin-healthy foods contain nutrients and compounds that aid in the reduction of inflammation, the support of the immune system, and the promotion of skin health.

