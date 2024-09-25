Tru Earth Named To Fortune's Change The World List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth , a B Corp-certified, multi-national household cleaning products organization, today announced it has been recognized in Fortune's 10th annual Change the World list. The global ranking honors companies that have made a positive social or environmental impact through activities that are part of their core business strategies.

Fortune writers and editors evaluated companies based on four factors: measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation and corporate integration. Tru Earth was ranked number 40 because of its innovative packaging and award-winning, global donation program. Through this giving program, the B Corp partners with more than 1,000 non-profit organizations to provide laundry eco-strips®, or loads of wash, to people in need. For every $25 of Tru Earth products purchased anywhere in the world, Tru Earth will donate laundry detergent for one person for an entire month. Underpinning this commitment is an enterprise-wide belief that having clean clothes is a human right.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named to Fortune's Change the World list-and to be in the company of other organizations that are innovating, disrupting and collaborating to address the world's most pressing issues," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer of Tru Earth. "Our social impact commitment has always been simple: The more successful we are as a business, the more we can help protect the environment and give back to people in need. This recognition affirms that our strategy of equally prioritizing environmentalism, social good and financial success is not only good for the world, but also good for business."

Anchored in their critical cause, to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, Tru Earth has donated more than 50 million laundry eco-strips® and saved more than 186 million single-use plastic containers from entering landfills and oceans by offering an alternative to traditional laundry products.

ABOUT TRU EARTH

Five years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with its laundry eco-strip®, providing customers-who they call #TruChangeMakers-a cleaner way to clean. As a multi-national household cleaning product organization, Tru Earth's business model equally prioritizes environmentalism, financial success and social good. Their rapid growth rate affirms this strategy, and is bolstered by their global expansion and fast-growing retail footprint into 27,000 stores throughout North America.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in more than 80 countries committed to its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet. To date, Tru Earth has saved more than 186 million plastic containers from entering landfills and oceans by offering consumers an alternative to traditional laundry products through its innovative laundry eco-strips®, which come in plastic-free, recyclable packaging. Tru Earth's global giving program has donated more than 50 million laundry eco-strips®, or loads of wash, to in-need individuals and organizations around the world.

