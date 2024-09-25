When Madhuri Dixit Revealed About Her Goof-Up Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) actress-dancer Madhuri Dixit, known for her commendable works like 'Lajja' and 'Devdas', once revealed an incident while making prawn curry.

In a throwback with talk show anchor Simi Garewal, Madhuri said,“You know, for a woman, I always say she wears many hats. It's like, this is the wife's hat, this is the mom's hat, this is the professional hat and this is the cook's hat, I surprised myself a lot of times and him too.”

Madhuri continued,“But there were a few goof-ups too. I didn't realize, you know, prawns out there are already cooked. So all you do is make your curry, and when the curry is hot, just put them in the curry and I was cooking prawns, and I cooked them for 10-15 minutes and I was cooking them, and I was like, oh, this is going to be really good.”

“I think by the time I got done with those prawns, you can imagine what happened to them because it was so chewy like rubber and he ate them. He ate them, and he's like, mm, really good. I was just, you know, trying to make me feel good and he said, don't worry you'll get a hang of it.” Madhuri concluded.

Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Madhuri's elder brother in Southern California.

Their wedding reception in Mumbai was attended by several prominent Indian personalities, including then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh, Shivsena chief Bal Thackeray, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Yash Chopra, Sridevi, and many others.

Later, the 'Tezaab' actress relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. On 17 March 2003, Dixit gave birth to a son, Arin and two years later she gave birth to another son, Ryan on 8 March 2005.

In October 2011, Madhuri Dixit moved back to Mumbai with her family.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 drama film 'Maja Ma' helmed by Anand Tiwari. The film also featured Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Madhuri will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in a crucial role.

