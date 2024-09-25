Media Availability For Celebrate Code Platoon 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrate Code Platoon: Empowering Veterans, Active Duty Servicemembers, and Military Spouses Through Tech Education

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate Code Platoon : Empowering Veterans, Active Duty Servicemembers, and Military Spouses Through Tech Education

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2024

TIME: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

WHERE: Burning Bush Brewing, 4014 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60618

MEDIA CHECK-IN: Begins at 6:30 PM

REMARKS: Scheduled for 7:45 PM

WHAT: Celebrate Code Platoon honors the achievements and mission of Code Platoon, a non-profit organization that transforms Veterans, active duty Servicemembers, and military spouses into professional software engineers. Platoon alumni, and the recognition of our Partner of the Year.

WHO: Featured speakers include:

Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director Code Platoon

Roque Mesa, Code Platoon graduate and US Army Veteran, sharing his journey from military service to a tech career

Tressa Sharma, Code Platoon graduate and US Army Veteran, sharing her transition to the tech industry

Julius Batista, Code Platoon graduate and former Marine, is now an instructor at Code Platoon

The event will also include the Code Platoon Partner of the Year Award presentation to Travelers for their outstanding support of our mission.

WHY: Code Platoon's mission is to empower Veterans, Servicemembers, and military spouses by providing immersive, hands-on tech education and a pathway to a new career in software engineering. The event aims to raise funds to support scholarships for our students. Last year , Code Platoon awarded a total of $1,629,000 in scholarships to 97 deserving individuals, ensuring that more than 90% of our students attended at no cost.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interviews with Code Platoon leadership, alumni speakers, and the Partner of the Year, Travelers.

Footage and photographs of the event, including the scholarship impact story and alumni journeys.

B-roll of event activities, mingling, and presentations.

RSVP & INTERVIEW REQUESTS: Please contact Jim Hennessey at ... to confirm attendance, schedule interviews, or for additional information.

JIM HENNESSEY

Code Platoon

+1 312-493-4697

email us here

