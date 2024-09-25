Ownwell Launches Bill Reduction Service To Help Homeowners Save On Monthly Bills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the cost of homeownership continues to rise, new service effortlessly helps uncover savings on essential bills, cutting costs on average of roughly $250 per year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownwell , a property cost-saving platform, has introduced Bill Reduction, a new offering designed to help save on essential monthly bills, including internet and phone services. As household costs continue to rise, Bill Reduction simplifies the process by managing negotiations on behalf of homeowners from start to finish, leveraging Ownwell's advanced and expert tactics to deliver effortless savings.

To take advantage of this service, homeowners are asked to create an account and upload a digital copy of their bills. Through a combination of deep industry experience and negotiation strategies, Ownwell works to secure lower rates from service providers (e.g., AT&T, Spectrum, etc.) on behalf of homeowners. Bill Reduction also provides ongoing monitoring, automatically identifying future opportunities for savings to ensure homeowners consistently receive the best possible rates.

"At a time when Americans are faced with rising costs on everyday goods, record high home prices and economic uncertainty, household budgets are being squeezed like never before," said Colton Pace, CEO of Ownwell. "Bill Reduction offers homeowners a straightforward way to lower their expenses on essential services. We're committed to helping homeowners pay consistently low prices for the services they rely on."

Since its introduction earlier this year, Bill Reduction has successfully secured savings for 78% of property owners, with an average annual savings of $238. The service operates on a contingency basis, using the same 'Savings-Or-Free Guarantee' that Ownwell customers know and trust, meaning homeowners only pay if savings are achieved-ensuring no risk in utilizing the service. Homeowners pay a fee of 25% of the total savings achieved in most areas, with no upfront cost. Bill Reduction empowers customers to lower the cost of owning a home, one bill at a time.

Key Features of the Bill Reduction Service:



Easy, three-minute sign-up process

Only pay if you save-no savings, no fee Automatic bill monitoring to identify future savings opportunities

As inflation and rising costs continue to challenge homeowners, Ownwell's Bill Reduction Service provides a valuable solution, offering nationwide coverage and helping to reduce financial strain for homeowners across the U.S. Customers have already seen notable reductions in bills, "I was delighted at how easy and effective trying out Ownwell's new Bill Reduction feature was. I just uploaded my last bill, answered a couple questions and then in just a few days, I had an email that my internet bill was successfully reduced." Sam T.

For more information, visit .

About Ownwell:

Ownwell makes property ownership more affordable by providing an online platform with the tools, resources, and information necessary to manage real estate with confidence. The company offers services to appeal property taxes and reduce monthly service bills. Using a combination of cutting-edge technology and deep local expertise, Ownwell successfully helps property owners secure fair rates and save money. To learn more, visit Ownwell .

SOURCE Ownwell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED