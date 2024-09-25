Šiaulių Bankas Repays TLTRO III Loan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

On 25th September 2024, Šiaulių bankas AB repaid a EUR 478.81 million loan taken out under the ECB's TLTRO III programme. The funds were borrowed for a period of three years, starting on 29th September 2021. The final interest rate set on the loan was 1.8475%.

The objective of the TLTRO III programme was to increase and support lending to businesses and individuals during times of economic instability.

After this repayment, Šiaulių bankas has no outstanding loans under the TLTRO III programme.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

