Micro-Mobility Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Micro-Mobility Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The micro-mobility market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $52.03 billion in 2023 to $62.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, consumer behavior shifts, economic factors, COVID-19 impact, and infrastructure development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Micro-Mobility Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The micro-mobility market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $121.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global events and pandemics, health and wellness trends, consumer preferences, data and AI integration, integration with public transit.

Growth Driver Of The Micro-Mobility Market

Increasing demand for public transportation is expected to propel the growth of the micro-mobility market going forward. Public transportation is a mode of local transportation that allows more people to travel together along specified routes that include buses, trains, and metros. Micro-mobility facilitates and streamlines people's movement or mobility inside a populated region, enhances individual movement, and provides users with simpler access to transportation. Additionally, urbanization has also favored the demand for micro-mobility as more and more people will require access to transportation.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Micro-Mobility Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corp., Segway Inc., Swagtron, Boosted USA, Airwheel Holding Limited, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Accell Group N.V., Derby Cycle AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., Bird Rides Inc., ElectricFeel AG, Floatility GmbH, Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd., Dott B.V., Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd., Voi Technology AB, Lyft Inc., Tier Mobility GmbH, Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., DoorDash, Dynamic, Helbiz Inc., Veo Technologies Inc., Razor USA LLC, Ninebot Inc., Gogoro Inc., GenZe by Mahindra, Superpedestrian, VanMoof, Cowboy, Jump Bikes, Spin, Wheels Labs.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Micro-Mobility Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the micro-mobility market are focusing on innovative products such as CI-powered micro-mobility to drive revenues in their market. CI-powered micro-mobility seeks to create a society in which everyone can experience the happiness and liberation that comes with mobility.

How Is The Global Micro-Mobility Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Bicycles, E-Bikes, E-Kick Scooters, Other Types

2) By Speed: Up To 25 Kmph (kilometers per hour), 25-45 Kmph (kilometers per hour)

3) By Propulsion: Human Powered, Electrically Powered

4) By Sharing Type: Docked, Dock-Less

5) By Ownership: Business To Business, Business To Consumers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Micro-Mobility Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Micro-Mobility Market Definition

Micro-mobility is the usage of bicycles, electric scooters, and e-bikes to commute short distances around cities. Users usually rent such a scooter or bike for a limited time using a mobile application.

The main types of micro-mobility include bicycles, e-bikes, e-kick scooters, and other types. An e-kick scooter refers to a vehicle that may be stood on and pushed at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour by an electric motor. They are operated at various speeds such as up to 25 kmph and 25-45 kmph with propulsion types such as human-powered and electrically powered that consist of different sharing types such as docked and dockless. The ownership includes business-to-business and business-to-consumers.

Micro-Mobility Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global micro-mobility market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Micro-Mobility Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on micro-mobility market size , micro-mobility market drivers and trends and micro-mobility market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

