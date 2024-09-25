Veriscan Earns 17 Badges In G2's Fall 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IDScan Logo

VeriScan G2 Fall 2024 Badges

Identity verification powerhouse IDScan's core platform, VeriScan, received badges including Best Usability, Highest Adoption, and Fastest Implementation

- VeriScan Verified Customer, G2NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDScan is proud to announce their VeriScan has earned 17 badges in G2's Fall 2024 Report; 5 of which were High Performer badges.VeriScan is IDScan's AI-powered age verification and visitor management solution, enabling users to verify identity, securely manage customer data, and seamlessly sync information across locations and integrated software.G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, empowering more than 90 million people annually to make smarter software decisions based on peer reviews. More than 70 IDScan customers left detailed reviews of the VeriScan platform in Summer 2024, leading to the issuance of new badges, and greater visibility in both the age verification and identity verification product grids.This recognition from G2's platform comes after another year of growth for the company, with rapid customer acquisition and scaling of existing accounts in the automotive, transportation, hospitality, and gaming industries.The VeriScan platform is a scalable, reliable solution trusted for age verification and ID fraud prevention. The solution offers an ID scanning and visitor management tool with built-in age verification and true document authentication capabilities.“The G2 Fall reports echo sentiments from our customers regarding the value they see from verifying IDs using VeriScan,” said IDScan CEO, Terry Slattery.“Our Product, Engineering, and Machine Learning teams work diligently to make sure we are consistently enhancing the product to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining top-notch customer support. It is great to hear directly that our users rely on VeriScan to protect their businesses from ID fraud and maintain compliance.”IDScan earned 17 badges for G2's Fall 2024 report, including:Age Verification - Best Estimated ROIAge Verification - Best RelationshipAge Verification - Best ResultsAge Verification - Best UsabilityAge Verification - Fastest ImplementationAge Verification - Highest User AdoptionAge Verification - High PerformerAge Verification - Most ImplementableeCommerce - High PerformerIdentity Verification - Best ResultsIdentity Verification - Best UsabilityIdentity Verification - High PerformerIdentity Verification - Most ImplementableVisitor Management - Best Estimated ROIVisitor Management - Fastest ImplementationVisitor Management - High PerformerVisitor Management - High Performer - Small BusinessesUser reviews on the G2 platform have consistently spoken highly of VeriScans features:“VeriScan's user-friendly interface makes daily age verification a breeze. New staff can be trained quickly, and the system integrates seamlessly into our existing workflow. Every ID scan is effortless, ensuring we can efficiently serve our customers.”“The comprehensive reporting and data analytics provided by VeriScan are invaluable. We can track customer patterns, monitor compliance, and make informed decisions that drive our business forward. The robust security features give us peace of mind, knowing that our data is protected.”“VeriScan's fast and efficient ID scanning significantly reduces wait times for customers. This allows us to serve more customers quickly and efficiently, improving overall customer satisfaction.”The VeriScan age and identity verification and visitor management platform allows businesses to validate each visitor, verify age, maintain visitor logs, and manage field-level data retention and privacy settings.About IDScanIDScan is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries, performing more than 15,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, Simmons Bank, and more.Visit the VeriScan G2 profile to learn more.

Jillian Kossman

IDScan

+1 5048340222

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.