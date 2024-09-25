(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain in China 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's cold chain market is forecasted to grow by USD 151.5 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.18% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increased demand for frozen and perishable food in China, rising initiatives to promote cold chains in China, and increasing number of trade corridors.

This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in cold chain as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain market in China during the next few years. Also, increased demand for integrated cold chain logistics services and increased adoption of sustainable initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cold chain market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The cold chain market in China is segmented as below:

By Type



Refrigerated warehouse Refrigerated transportation

By Application



Meat fish and seafood sector

Dairy and frozen desserts sector

Fruits and vegetables sector

Healthcare sector Bakery and confectionery sector

By Product Type



Chilled Frozen

The report on the cold chain market in China covers the following areas:



Cold chain market sizing

Cold chain market forecast Cold chain market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain market in china vendors that include Americold Realty Trust Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcticold Food Ltd., Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd., British Standards Institution, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Global Cold Chain Alliance, Inc., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nichirei Corp., SF Express Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group, Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd., and Sinotrans Ltd.

Also, the cold chain market in china analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Cold Chain Market in China 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Product Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Meat fish and seafood sector - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Dairy and frozen desserts sector - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Fruits and vegetables sector - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Bakery and confectionery sector - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product Type

8.3 Chilled - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Competitive Analysis



Americold Realty Trust Inc.

AP Moller Maersk AS

Arcticold Food Ltd.

Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd.

British Standards Institution

CJ Logistics Corp.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Global Cold Chain Alliance

Inc.

Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Nichirei Corp.

SF Express Co. Ltd.

Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group

Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd. Sinotrans Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900