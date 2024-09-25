Alpine Armoring Unveils The MASTIFF® Limited Production Vehicle - .50 Cal BMG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The MASTIFF® from Alpine Armoring.

Cameron Khoroushi, Director of Design & Engineering at Alpine Armoring, stands next to the MASTIFF® window shot with a round from a .50 caliber rifle.

Rear view of Alpine Armoring's MASTIFF® truck.

Alpine Armoring Inc., a leader in the armored vehicle industry, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the MASTIFF® Limited Production armored vehicle.

- Cameron Khoroushi

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpine Armoring Inc., a leader in the armored vehicle industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the MASTIFF® Limited Production armored truck. This state-of-the-art vehicle is designed to provide unmatched security and luxury, featuring advanced protective measures and cutting-edge technology.

A Bold Demonstration of Unmatched Protection

In a remarkable demonstration of the MASTIFF® Limited Production vehicle's capabilities, Cameron Khoroushi, Director of Design & Engineering at Alpine Armoring, sat inside the bulletproof MASTIFF® truck while it was subjected to live fire from a .50 caliber BMG rifle. This test showcased the vehicle's superior ballistic protection, affirming its status as one of the safest armored vehicles available. The video of this extraordinary test has gone viral across social media platforms, garnering over 200 million views. Watch the video .

The MASTIFF® Limited Production vehicle is a testament to Alpine Armoring's dedication to quality and security. Key specifications and features include:

PROTECTION LEVEL: Armored to Level A12, the highest level of ballistic protection offered by Alpine Armoring, and the only commercially offered civilian armoured vehicle in the world to provide .50 caliber protection.

ENGINE: 6.7L Powerstroke V8 Diesel engine, providing robust performance and reliability.

TRANSMISSION: 10-speed auto TorqShift transmission, ensuring smooth and responsive handling.

EXTENDED FUEL RANGE: Over 1,500 miles (2,414 km), making it ideal for long-distance travel in high-risk environments.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES: Includes run-flat tires, reinforced suspension, and upgraded braking systems to handle the additional weight of the armor.

LUXURY INTERIOR: A luxurious, customizable interior equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring comfort and convenience without compromising security.

The MASTIFF® Limited Production vehicle is limited to only 21 units worldwide, ensuring exclusivity and a bespoke experience for each owner. Each vehicle is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of security and luxury, reflecting Alpine Armoring's commitment to providing the best in armored transportation.

A Bold Demonstration of Safety

The decision by Khoroushi to sit inside the MASTIFF® during the live-fire test underscores the company's confidence in their product. The vehicle withstood direct hits from a .50 caliber rifle, demonstrating its exceptional ballistic protection. This test not only highlighted the vehicle's robust design but also reassured potential clients of the unparalleled safety provided by Alpine Armoring's technology.

Khoroushi says, "Designed in-house at Alpine Armoring's Specialty Vehicle Department, the MASTIFF® is the first ever commercially offered civilian armored vehicle capable of stopping .50 BMG rounds, thanks to our Level A12 armor technology. We designed this vehicle with post-apocalyptic use in mind, giving it an impressive range of over 1,500 miles on a single fill-up given its 12,000 lbs weight with the help of its 75-gallon armored auxiliary fuel tank. What makes this moment so significant is that never before has anyone captured footage of a person surviving a .50 BMG in a vehicle, let alone in a civilian armored vehicle.”



About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring Inc. is a leading manufacturer of bulletproof vehicles, providing high-quality, customized security solutions for individuals, businesses, and numerous government agencies worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Alpine Armoring has earned a reputation for excellence in the armored vehicle industry.

For more information about the MASTIFF® Limited Production vehicle and other armored solutions, visit Alpine Armoring's website or contact their team .

Dan Diana

Alpine Armoring Inc.

+1 703-471-0002

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Here's What It's Like to Get Shot at With a .50cal...Introducing MASTIFF®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.