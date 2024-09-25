Iraqi Premier calls for urgent gathering of Arab leaders in New York during ongoing 79th session of UN General Assembly

(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani has called for an urgent gathering of Arab leaders in New York during the ongoing 79th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting aims to address the escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon, particularly in light of recent deadly airstrikes.



In a statement from his office, Al-Sudani emphasized the need for Arab nations to convene and assess the serious repercussions of Israel's actions on the Lebanese population. He urged collective action to halt what he termed "criminal behavior" by Israel and to rally international support against its violations in both Palestine and Lebanon.



The Iraqi premier also announced that Iraq has set up a humanitarian aid system to assist Lebanon, facilitating support through both air and land routes, especially focusing on providing resources to hospitals in the region.



Israel's recent military campaign has led to intense airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties. According to Lebanese health authorities, the strikes have claimed the lives of at least 492 individuals, including 35 children, while injuring over 1,645 others. The violence has displaced thousands of residents from their homes.



The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has escalated significantly since the onset of Israel's war in Gaza, which has already resulted in over 41,400 fatalities, predominantly among women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 of the previous year.



Despite warnings from the international community about the potential for the Gaza conflict to spill over into neighboring regions, Israeli forces have intensified their military operations in Lebanon, raising concerns about broader regional instability. Al-Sudani's call for a meeting highlights the urgent need for coordinated Arab response and intervention amid these escalating tensions.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713653