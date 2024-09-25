Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana Begins Sea Trials After Major Upgrade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian Navy's submarine BAP Chipana has begun its sea trials, marking a significant milestone in the country's naval modernization efforts.



This Type 209/1200 submarine, part of the Angamos class, recently completed a comprehensive upgrade at the SIMA Perú shipyard.



The modernization process, which started in 2018, aimed to extend the submarine's operational life by up to two decades.



ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS ) provided technical assistance for the project, ensuring the integration of cutting-edge technology.



The upgrades focused on enhancing the submarine's propulsion, control systems, sensors, and communication equipment. These improvements have significantly boosted the BAP Chipana's operational capabilities and overall performance.







The sea trials, which began in September 2024, will put the newly upgraded systems to the test. Over the next three months, the submarine will undergo rigorous evaluations in real-world conditions.



These tests will assess various aspects of the vessel's performance, including surface maneuverability, diving capabilities, and weapons systems.



During the trials, the crew will conduct surface maneuvers to evaluate the submarine's handling and propulsion efficiency.



They will also perform dives at different depths to test the hull's integrity and buoyancy control systems. Additionally, the team will assess the functionality of the torpedo tubes and fire control systems.

Peru's BAP Chipana Modernization

The modernization of the BAP Chipana represents a significant achievement for Peru 's naval industry. It demonstrates the country's commitment to maintaining a modern and capable submarine force.



This project also showcases Peru's growing expertise in shipbuilding and naval technology. Defense Minister Jorge Luis Chavez Cresta hailed the modernization as a historic event for Peru's national industry.



The success of this project has far-reaching implications for the country's naval defense capabilities and technological advancement.



It also strengthens international cooperation in naval technology and sets a precedent for future modernization efforts. The BAP Chipana's upgrade is just the beginning of a larger initiative to modernize Peru's submarine fleet.



Work has already begun on the second submarine, the BAP Antofagasta, with plans to upgrade the BAP Angamos next.



This ongoing program aims to create a homogeneous and highly capable submarine force for the Peruvian Navy. As the BAP Chipana completes its sea trials, it symbolizes Peru's ability to adapt to 21st-century naval challenges.



The modernization not only enhances the country's defense capabilities but also promotes technological growth and international cooperation.



This project positions Peru at the forefront of naval technology in the region. The successful modernization of the BAP Chipana and its ongoing sea trials represents a significant step forward for Peru's naval forces.



As the submarine undergoes rigorous testing, it paves the way for future upgrades and advancements in the country's maritime defense strategy.



The project's success will likely influence similar initiatives in other nations seeking to modernize their naval capabilities.

