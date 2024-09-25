Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti announces that many essential features are back and running after a cyberattack that affected systems in some hospitals and the Sahel app. 3183932 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti shooting team snatches two more medals at the current Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan, dominating the Double Trap event, bringing their total to five and two silver.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli carries out on various Lebanese regions, including two in Mount Lebanon, killing 10 people.

RAMALLAH -- The unidentified remains of 88 Palestinians are handed in by the Israeli occupation to the Red Cross without additional information on the deceased, says a medical source on Wednesday.

NEW YORK -- Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi calls on the international community to halt the Israeli occupation's violations against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to save lives and protect the innocent. (end)