Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
9/25/2024 8:11:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti health Ministry announces that many essential features are back and running after a cyberattack that affected systems in some hospitals and the Sahel app. 3183932 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti shooting team snatches two more Gold medals at the current Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan, dominating the Double Trap event, bringing their total to five gold and two silver.
BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation carries out airstrikes on various Lebanese regions, including two in Mount Lebanon, killing 10 people.
RAMALLAH -- The unidentified remains of 88 Palestinians are handed in by the Israeli occupation to the Red Cross without additional information on the deceased, says a medical source on Wednesday.
NEW YORK -- Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi calls on the international community to halt the Israeli occupation's violations against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to save lives and protect the innocent. (end)
