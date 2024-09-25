China Not Commenting On Zelensky's Statements About Russia's Use Of Chinese Satellites

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chinese Foreign does not comment on statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia's use of Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power in preparation for a potential strike on them.

That is according to Ukrinform's correspondent in China.

When asked by the correspondent to comment on the Ukrainian leader's statement at a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: "I'm not familiar with what you mentioned."

At the same time, Beijing is very jealous of any mention of China in a negative light, and one of the tasks of its embassies in all countries, like the diplomatic missions of other countries, is to monitor reports from influential local media about China and related events.

The United States warned its allies in early April that China was providing Russia with geospatial intelligence data to help Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

The Chinese side traditionally rejects accusations from Western countries of providing any assistance to Moscow to continue the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling its close ties with the Russian Federation "normal relations between the two countries."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News that Russia was using Chinese satellites to photograph nuclear power stations in Ukraine as part of preparations to potentially strike them.