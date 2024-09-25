Hydraulic Attachments Market To Reach $11.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hydraulic attachments has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and versatile equipment, advancements in hydraulic technology, and the expansion of infrastructure projects worldwide. Additionally, the rise in urbanization and industrialization, coupled with a focus on improving productivity and reducing operational costs, has further propelled the adoption of hydraulic attachments in various sectors. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydraulic Attachments Market by Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dozers, Auger, Grapple and Others), and End User (Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Material handling, Excavation and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the hydraulic attachments market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The hydraulic attachments market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for advanced construction equipment, the expansion of infrastructure projects, and rapid urbanization. Technological advancements in hydraulic systems enhance efficiency and versatility, boosting adoption. In addition, the growing focus on productivity and cost reduction in construction and mining sectors, coupled with rising investments in renewable energy projects, further propels market expansion. Environmental regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly machinery also contribute to the market's growth. Download Sample Copy @ A135293 Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.4 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in mining and quarrying activities Demand for equipment that boosts operational productivity and reduces costs Ongoing and planned infrastructure projects globally Opportunities Growing construction and mining activities in developing regions. Rising demand for customized hydraulic solutions tailored to specific applications. Restraint High Initial Costs Sensitivity to economic downturns affecting construction and mining sectors



The excavators segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the excavators segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the hydraulic attachments market, due to the surge in global infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and significant advancements in hydraulic technology. In addition, the increasing demand for efficient and productive construction equipment, coupled with the expansion of mining and quarrying activities, further drives the adoption of excavators, solidifying their market dominance.

T he construction segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By end user, the construction segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the hydraulic attachments market. This growth is driven by extensive global infrastructure development projects, rapid urbanization, and significant government investments in public infrastructure and smart cities. The rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction fuels the need for advanced hydraulic attachments. Technological advancements enhance equipment efficiency and versatility, further driving market growth. In addition, the shift towards sustainable construction practices and eco-friendly machinery boosts the adoption of modern hydraulic solutions in the construction sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2023 and also anticipated to grow at fastest rate due to rapid urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure projects across countries like China and India. Strong economic growth fuels construction, mining, and agricultural activities, while supportive government policies and public infrastructure investments drive demand. In addition, the region's expanding industrial sector requires advanced material handling and excavation equipment, further propelling the market for hydraulic attachments.



Players: -

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Doosan Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Sandvik AB

JCB

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case Construction Equipment)

