Sewa Pakhwada: Parsis Join PM Modi’S ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Drive, Pledge Support For Viksit Bharat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Parsi Community of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)'s 'Sewa Pakhwada' event, a fortnight-long campaign to celebrate PM Modi's 74th birthday.

They took part in PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and paid respects to Mother Earth by planting saplings. They also prayed for Prime Narendra Modi's long and healthy life and exuded confidence in the progress and prosperity of the country under his leadership.

They also spoke about ten years of growth and inclusion under PM Modi and pledged support for his Vision for Viksit Bharat.

Many prominent members of the Parsi community including Manik Dastoor and Khojeste P Mistree attended the event. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF convener Satnam Singh Sandhu was also present on the occasion.

During the event, the Parsi community thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'compassionate leadership' during the past 10 years by upholding religious freedom to all minority communities in India including Parsis.

They also lauded PM Modi for opening the way for granting Indian citizenship to Parsi community members persecuted in other countries with the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Members of the Parsi community said despite being a minority among minorities in the country, they are living happily in India under PM Modi's leadership. They said despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, Parsis have found a safe haven in India and are prospering in various fields under PM Modi's leadership.

'The Parsi community has seen unprecedented development in the last 10 years under PM Modi's leadership,' they said.

They also thanked PM Modi for giving due recognition to the contribution of the community to India's development by giving them 10 Padma Awards and initiating schemes like the Jio Parsi Scheme to increase the population of the community.

They said from Mudra loans and scholarships to the creation of entrepreneurial opportunities, youth from the Parsi community have been empowered like never before in the last 10 years under the Modi government.

Parsi community members said that the Parsi community is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister in helping realise his vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and strengthen the country in every sector

IMF convener Satnam Singh Sandhu said,“PM Modi has taken the great initiative like Jiyo Parsi scheme for arresting the population decline of the Parsi Community by adopting scientific protocol and structured interventions to stabilise their population in India.

“Jiyo Parsi scheme, launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Modi to boost the Parsi population in India, is an ambitious plan to halt the decline of our population and it has begun to show success. The population has increased by 25 per cent, growing from 57,264 to 71,000 which is great news for a community facing extinction. The Modi government has also launched the Jiyo Parsi scheme Portal which would enable more Parsi Couples to take advantage of the scheme by applying online, and receiving financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode,” he said.

“Parsi couples with a family income below Rs 15 lakh annually, having a child after 2017-18, are also receiving Rs 8,000 per month per child until age 18. Additionally, Rs 10,000 per month is being provided for each elderly dependent (60+ years), starting after the child's birth and continuing for their lifetime. A budget of Rs 60 crore has been allocated for this scheme which will continue till 2025-26. This is another great initiative of the Modi government,” Sandhu added.

Khojeste P. Mistree, a trustee of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet said:“The fact that we have been looked after in India from the time we arrived in India in the 10th century, to me that is very important. It shows the spirit of Mother India, the spirit of secularity in India. From that point of view, it's a wonderful experience for our small community.”

On 10 Padma Awards given to Parsis in the past 10 years, Mistree said,“I am very happy that the immense contribution of the Parsi community has been recognised in the field of industry, armed forces, law, health and other fields.”

On the empowerment of 4,054 women from the Parsi community under the Lakhpati Didi scheme of the PM Modi government, Mistree said,“It's wonderful that poor Parsis have been helped”.

Jeroo Jal Rabadi, Honorary Joint Secretary, Khareghat Colony Youth Association Trust Fund, said,“PM Modi has done so much for the Parsi community. No other Prime Minister has done that much than he has done.”

Lauding PM Modi for granting Indian citizenship to Parsi community members persecuted in other countries with the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she said,“It's a wonderful thing because we are a micro minority community and to get people (Parsi) back from other countries will be lovely...”

On Jio Parsi scheme, Rabadi:“He is one leader who can do something for us, afterwards we don't know what will happen. With his leadership, we are hoping for a lot. And we are also sure and confident that he will do things for us. We Parsi sisters are with him all the way to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat and we can envision the future that he does for us. So, we are with him all the way and we hope this birthday gives him a lot more good health, happiness, prosperity so that he in turn can do things for us. So may he live long and help us Parsis."

Pearl Misty, a counsellor of Jiyo Parsi Scheme said,“PM Modi is doing so much for our Parsi community. I want to thank him for that. I am proud that I am associated with the Parsi community. PM Modi has always encouraged the Parsi community and has also appreciated their contribution. He has always recognized the values of the Parsi community.”

“An amount of Rs 22 crore has been released under the 'Jio Parsi Yojana' for the welfare of the Parsi community. Parsi couples with family income less than 10 lakhs, who have elderly members in their family, have been provided financial assistance which is proving to be very helpful for the Parsi community. PM Modi has made the Citizenship Amendment Act to give shelter to the Parsi community in India, who were living outside India in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries. They have also been given citizenship to live here. This is also a commendable effort of the Modi government,” he added.