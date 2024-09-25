Colombia’S Government To Decree $125 Billion Budget Amid Legislative Deadlock

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's will decree the national budget for the first time in the country's history.



The proposed budget of 523 trillion pesos ($125.52 billion) faces a funding shortfall, necessitating a new tax reform to raise an additional 12 trillion pesos ($2.88 billion).



The budget discussion concluded abruptly when economic committees failed to achieve a decisive quorum. This unexpected turn left the government no choice but to decree the budget.



President Gustavo Petro confirmed this decision on social media, stating the originally presented budget would be decreed. Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla explained the situation to the media.



He emphasized the need for economic committees to focus on the financing bill, which includes tax system modifications. Bonilla clarified that this is not a tax reform but a project with three components.







Senate President Efraín Cepeda suggested the decreed amount should be 511 trillion pesos ($122.64 billion), excluding resources from the proposed tax reform.



Opposition member Óscar Darío Pérez viewed this outcome as a "victory of checks and balances.". Senator Angélica Lozano provided insight into the decree's timeline and potential adjustments.



She criticized the government's proposed amount and called for a reduction to 499 trillion pesos ($119.76 billion). Lozano urged the government to focus on governing rather than conflicts.



President Petro raised concerns about a potential debt default. He warned that parliamentary inaction could lead to artificial default and increased debt costs.



This echoes previous alerts from the Director of Public Credit. This unprecedented situation highlights the complex challenges facing Colombia 's budget process.



It underscores the need for collaboration between the government and legislature to ensure fiscal stability and economic growth.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108713224