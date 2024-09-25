Carpet Museum, Azret Sultan Reserve Museum Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum in Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The directors of both institutions, Amina Malikova from the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Maulen Sadikbekov from the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum, expressed their confidence that this memorandum will not only enhance cooperation between the museums but also contribute significantly to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The memorandum aims to cultivate and expand the fruitful bilateral relations between the two museums, focusing on collaboration in the fields of science and culture while creating the necessary opportunities to facilitate such endeavors.

The parties agreed to conduct fundamental research in museum studies and to enable knowledge exchange among specialists, which aims to study mutual experiences and enhance professional development.

The document outlines plans to organize scientific research conferences and seminars at the request of either party, providing a platform for professionals to share their insights and findings.

The memorandum also stipulates various important aspects of museum operations, including the implementation of joint exhibition projects, the development of exhibition plans, and the exchange of scientific and methodological literature between the two institutions.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum was established in 1978, 30 August, as the National Museum of the architectural complex of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.

In 1989, 28 August, it was reorganized as the Azret Sulta State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum.

The main activity of the museum-reserve takes place in two directions. The first involves its protective role, which is dedicated to the safeguarding and preservation of historical and cultural sites located in the Turkestan region.

The total area allocated for these state-certified historical and cultural monuments spans 557.1935 hectares and encompasses 207 sites: 1 of which is recognized for its international significance, while 16 hold national importance and 14 are of local relevance.

In 2003, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, renowned as an exceptional example of medieval architecture, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List due to its international significance.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr