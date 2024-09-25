Carpet Museum, Azret Sultan Reserve Museum Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Azret Sultan State
Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum in Kazakhstan have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation,
Azernews reports.
The directors of both institutions, Amina Malikova from the
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Maulen Sadikbekov from the
Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum,
expressed their confidence that this memorandum will not only
enhance cooperation between the museums but also contribute
significantly to the development of cultural ties between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
The memorandum aims to cultivate and expand the fruitful
bilateral relations between the two museums, focusing on
collaboration in the fields of science and culture while creating
the necessary opportunities to facilitate such endeavors.
The parties agreed to conduct fundamental research in museum
studies and to enable knowledge exchange among specialists, which
aims to study mutual experiences and enhance professional
development.
The document outlines plans to organize scientific research
conferences and seminars at the request of either party, providing
a platform for professionals to share their insights and
findings.
The memorandum also stipulates various important aspects of
museum operations, including the implementation of joint exhibition
projects, the development of exhibition plans, and the exchange of
scientific and methodological literature between the two
institutions.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity
of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors
from all over the world.
Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum was
established in 1978, 30 August, as the National Museum of the
architectural complex of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.
In 1989, 28 August, it was reorganized as the Azret Sulta State
Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum.
The main activity of the museum-reserve takes place in two
directions. The first involves its protective role, which is
dedicated to the safeguarding and preservation of historical and
cultural sites located in the Turkestan region.
The total area allocated for these state-certified historical
and cultural monuments spans 557.1935 hectares and encompasses 207
sites: 1 of which is recognized for its international significance,
while 16 hold national importance and 14 are of local
relevance.
In 2003, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, renowned as an
exceptional example of medieval architecture, was added to the
UNESCO World Heritage List due to its international
significance.
