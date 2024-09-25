CD Biosciences Launches Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays For Research Applications

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technologies, is glad to announce the expansion of its product portfolio with comprehensive Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays to accelerate the study and understanding of the complex endocrine system. These microarrays will enable scientists to investigate the intricacies of the endocrine system and its role in various physiological and pathological processes.



Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays provide a comprehensive collection of tissue samples from different endocrine organs, meticulously arranged on a single slide. This innovative approach enables high-throughput analysis and facilitates efficient and cost-effective studies of hormone production, secretion, and regulation. Researchers can delve into the molecular mechanisms of endocrine disruption, drug development and biomarker discovery with unprecedented precision.



CD BioSciences now offers researchers a comprehensive portfolio of Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays for the study of various endocrine diseases and conditions, including Thyroid Disease Tissue Microarray, Adrenal Disease Spectrum Tissue Microarray, Normal Thyroid Gland Tissue Microarray, Goiter and Thyroiditis Tissue Microarray, and Thyroid Cancer Tissue Microarray. These new microarrays provide researchers with a powerful and efficient platform for studying endocrine diseases and cancer, accelerating research and discovery.



For example, the Thyroid Disease Tissue Microarray, 96 Cases, 48 Cores (Catalog NO. DSCT375) is a tissue microarray for thyroid disease. It contains 22 cases of papillary carcinoma, 3 cases of follicular carcinoma, 1 case of medullary carcinoma, 2 cases of undifferentiated carcinoma, 2 cases of B-cell lymphoma, 5 cases of adenoma, 2 cases of toxic goiter, 4 cases of nodular goiter, 3 cases of chronic lymphocytic goiter, 1 case of subacute goiter, and 3 cases of normal thyroid tissue. Each case has duplicate cores in the microarray, which are from the same patient and are placed in the same position in the top and bottom rows.



The Adrenal Disease Spectrum Tissue Microarray, 96 Cases, 192 Cores (Catalog NO. DSCT354) is a tissue microarray of adrenal tumors, including 34 cases of adrenocortical adenoma, 10 cases of adrenocortical adenocarcinoma, 3 cases of neuroblastoma, 1 case of ganglioneuroma, 30 cases of pheochromocytoma, 4 cases of hyperplasia, 6 cases of adjacent normal tissue, and 8 cases of adrenal gland tissue. Each case has duplicate cores.



CD BioSciences is committed to providing high-quality research solutions to support the global scientific community. With the introduction of Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays, the company reinforces its dedication to support endocrine research, empowering scientists to gain deeper insights into the complex functions of this vital system and ultimately improving human health.



CD BioSciences Endocrine System Tissue Microarrays are characterized by their high quality, consistency, and reliability. The company's rigorous quality control measures ensure optimal performance and reproducibility in various research applications. For more detailed information on the new microarrays and to explore other custom solutions, please visit



About CD BioSciences



CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms, and interactions between protein molecules.

Company :-CD BioSciences

User :- Michelle Moser

Email :...

Url :-