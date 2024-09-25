Russians Training FPV Drone Pilots At ZNPP CСD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are using Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power as a training ground for FPV drone pilots.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, posted this on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"Moreover," he added, "these pilots are terrorizing Nikopol, using the Ukrainian town as a target range."

Kovalenko also stressed that in fact, for Russia, the ZNPP is a cover.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security called the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly began mass drone attacks on the ZNPP a fake.