Russians Training FPV Drone Pilots At ZNPP CСD
9/25/2024 5:19:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are using Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant as a training ground for FPV drone pilots.
Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, posted this on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.
"Moreover," he added, "these pilots are terrorizing Nikopol, using the Ukrainian town as a target range."
Kovalenko also stressed that in fact, for Russia, the ZNPP is a cover.
Read also: Yermak claims Russia preparing scenario
of nuclear disaster
As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security called the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly began mass drone attacks on the ZNPP a fake.
