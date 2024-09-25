Drive home luxury with ‘Bestune’s unmatched price’ promotions

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Bestune Oman, represented by Gulf Great Sands (GGS) LLC, has introduced a special titled ‘Bestune’s Limited Offer - Drive Luxury at an Unmatched Price’ on its premium models, including the Bestune T77 Pro, Bestune T99, Bestune B70, and B70S.



As part of this exclusive promotion, Bestune Oman is offering a range of attractive deals for customers. These include complimentary registration and free insurance for first year only, a service package for periodic maintenance, complimentary window tinting, and a manufacturer's warranty.



A spokesperson for Bestune Oman commented, “We are thrilled to present this opportunity for car enthusiasts in Oman to experience the luxury and performance of the Bestune lineup. With its dynamic and sporty design, unmatched elegance, and advanced technological features, Bestune vehicles are on par with high-end cars equipped with the latest innovations and radar-based systems.”



The offer which has already begun is valid till October 17, 2024, for models purchased through the Bestune showrooms. All customers opting for the retail offer are eligible for the below said offer.



The Bestune T99 is available for OMR 10,100, the T77 Pro for OMR 6,950, the B70S for OMR 7,450, and the B70 for OMR 7,050. All prices are inclusive of 5% VAT.



Customers purchasing the Bestune T77 Pro, Bestune T99, Bestune B70, or B70S during the promotional period will receive free vehicle registration for the first year, applicable only to private registrations. Commercial vehicle customers with red plates will need to cover the cost difference for commercial registration.



Customers who buy the Bestune T77 Pro, Bestune T99, Bestune B70, or B70S during this promotion will qualify for free first-year vehicle insurance covering Oman and the UAE, applicable only to private registrations. Commercial vehicle customers will need to pay the difference in insurance costs.



All Bestune customers will receive a complimentary service package covering periodic maintenance as per the manufacturer's recommendations. This does not include wear and tear parts. The service is guaranteed for 3 years or up to 55,000 kms, with 10,000 km periodic maintenance intervals for 1 year.



During the promotional period, customers purchasing a new Bestune T77 Pro, Bestune T99, Bestune B70 or B70S will receive complimentary window tinting. This service is available exclusively at Bestune Gulf Great Sands Service Centres and includes both window tinting and ceramic coating.





All customers purchasing Bestune models will receive a six-year/250,000-kilometer manufacturer’s warranty.



Bestune T99

The Bestune T99 Crossover offers luxury at its finest with the Limousine MY2023 model, featuring a 2.0L Turbo Engine with 220hp and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Key features include a Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Sensing Headlamps, 20” Alloy Wheels, a 12.3” Infotainment System, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Brake, Fully Automatic Parking, and a Panoramic Camera with 3D View. Dimensions: 4800mm (L) x 1915mm (W) x 1685mm (H).



Bestune T77 Pro

The Bestune T77 Pro Compact Crossover in the Delux MY2025 variant features a 1.5L Turbo Engine with 168hp and a 7-speed DCT. It includes 18” Dual Tone Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamps, a Panoramic Sunroof, 12.3” Infotainment Screens, Leather Seats, Push Button Start, Front & Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and Hill Descent Control. Dimensions: 4525mm (L) x 1845mm (W) x 1615mm (H).



Bestune B70S

The Bestune B70S Stylish Coupe SUV in the Premium MY2025 model is equipped with a 1.5L Turbo Engine producing 158hp and a 7-speed DCT. It features a Panoramic Sunroof, LED Headlights & DRLs, 18” Alloy Wheels, a 12.3” Full-colour HD Central Control Screen, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a 360° Panoramic View. Safety is enhanced with Front, Side & Curtain Airbags. Dimensions: 4555mm (L) x 1850mm (W) x 1515mm (H).



Bestune B70

The Bestune B70 Mid-level Sedan in the Comfort MY2025 variant offers a 1.5L Turbo Engine with 165hp and a 7-speed DCT. It includes 18” Dual Tone Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamps, a Panoramic Sunroof, 6 Speakers, Leather Seats, a Rear View Camera, Front, Rear & Curtain Airbags, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and an Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold. Dimensions: 4810mm (L) x 1840mm (W) x 1455mm (H).





MENAFN25092024004799010926ID1108712786