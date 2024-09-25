Turkish appliance manufacturer Vestel collaborates with TV podium Vidaa

(MENAFN) Turkish appliance manufacturer Vestel is collaborating with Vidaa, signing a goodwill agreement to obtain 4.64 percent of the stocks of the second biggest smart TV podium in the world.



Vestel stated in a recent declaration that according to the agreement, Vestel is going to be authorized to ad incomes made on the US-based podium. Vidaa’s international TV ad incomes hit USD31.5 billion in 2023, and the number is projected to reach as high as USD49 billion in 2025, as reported by the research company Omdia.



Vidaa builds ground-breaking operating systems for smart TVs, allowing Vestel to make fresh product lines for the worldwide television market and enhance sales. Vestel is going to engage in new partnerships with retailers using the Vidaa operating system globally as well, providing a broad spectrum of business chances for the Turkish company, particularly in the European market.



Moreover, Vestel’s portfolio of partnering podiums involve Powered by TiVo, Fire TV, Android TV, as well as Google TV, attracting various sectors and users. Vestel has deals with international video on-demand providers as well, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, along with TikTok, in addition to Turkish ones like Tabi, blutv, as well as Exxen entrenched in its smart TVs.

