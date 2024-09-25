Vietnam Steel Pipes Import Research Report 2024-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Steel Pipes Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, Vietnam's total steel pipe imports exceeded USD 300 million, with pipes used for oil or and accounting for over USD 100 million. The demand in 2024 is even more robust, with cumulative import values exceeding USD 150 million from January to May 2024, and this trend is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Globally, major producers and exporters include China, the United States, Japan, and Germany. Among these, China, with its vast production capacity and comprehensive industrial chain, is one of the largest steel pipe producers and exporters in the world. Vietnam currently faces challenges in large-scale steelmaking, including issues related to technology, equipment, and quality control, limiting its domestic production capacity. Consequently, the Vietnamese steel pipe market relies heavily on imports.

In Vietnam, with the acceleration of industrialization and urbanization, the demand for steel pipes in the Vietnamese market is increasing. Although there are some domestic steel pipe manufacturers in Vietnam, the technological level and production capacity are relatively limited, unable to fully meet the rapidly growing market demand. Therefore, Vietnam needs to import a large quantity of steel pipes from overseas markets to supplement domestic production. Steel pipes are vital materials for industrial and infrastructure construction, and the market prospects and development potential for steel pipes in Vietnam are very promising.

The publisher analyzes that between 2021 and 2024, the primary sources of steel pipe imports for Vietnam included China, South Korea, and Japan. The main companies exporting steel pipes to Vietnam include ZARNEST SERVICE LTD, ATA GLOBAL LOGISTICS CO., LTD, and CHARM MING CO., LTD.

The main importers of steel pipes in Vietnam are companies in industries related to oil and gas, infrastructure construction, machinery manufacturing, and various heavy industries, mainly foreign-invested enterprises. According to the publisher, these companies include Vietsovpetro, LTD., GE POWER SYSTEMS CO., LTD., and DOOSAN VINA.

Overall, as Vietnam's population grows, industrialization and urbanization continue to progress, the market demand for steel pipes in Vietnam will also continue to increase. The publisher projects the import volume of steel pipes in Vietnam to maintain a growth trend in the coming years, which will play a crucial role in the stability and growth of Vietnam's industry.

