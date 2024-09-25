Qatar: Distinguished Diplomatic Successes, Steadfast Commitments To International Treaties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Since gaining independence in 1971, the State of Qatar paid special attention to establishing its identity and enhancing its international presence.

It proactively built a of distinguished relationships with global organisations and joined the United Nations, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to build a modern, prosperous state, enhance its regional role economically, politically, and culturally, and contribute effectively to global security, peace, and stability.

In line with the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari diplomacy in the field of international cooperation has achieved notable successes, making it a global model. Qatar joined over 328 Arab, regional, and international organizations across social, economic, environmental, political, cultural, and scientific fields. Qatar is also committed to supporting all United Nations agencies by providing the necessary resources for them to carry out their missions and achieve their objectives. Additionally, Qatar has made voluntary donations to around one hundred UN funds and programs.

Qatar's international cooperation strategy supports the goal of advancing economic and social development in low-income countries, aligning with the global Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, and supporting global partnerships to eliminate poverty, reduce inequality, and promote economic development and environmental sustainability. Over 100 country in different continents have benefited from Qatari aid.

Driven by a focus on human welfare and aspirations, Qatar has prioritised human rights. Protecting these rights is a fundamental pillar of its policy and a strategic choice emphasized in Qatar National Vision 2030. This vision includes important aspects addressing key human rights issues in education, health, environment, labour rights, women's empowerment, and children's rights. It is also reflected in the national development strategy and the strengthening of relevant national institutions, including the National Human Rights Committee.

To enhance its role in this area, Qatar has joined the Human Rights Council and plays an active role in promoting the Council's mission to uphold global respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination.

The State's commitment to human rights is grounded in the principles outlined in its Constitution and its participation in most of the fundamental international human rights instruments. National laws and regulations have been amended in line with these instruments, and their implementation is monitored.

Qatar has acceded to several international human rights treaties that promote the principle of non-discrimination, such as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. Qatar is among the first countries in the region to grant women the right to vote and run for office, and Qatari women currently hold prominent positions in the State.

Qatar has also undertaken substantial legislative reforms, including those related to the legal framework for migrant workers' rights, property ownership by non-Qataris, political asylum, domestic workers, permanent residency, and the regulation of migrant entry, exit, and residence.

It has established a Workers Support and Insurance Fund and focuses on instilling the principle of equality and non-discrimination in its youth by integrating internationally agreed human rights concepts into educational curricula. Qatar has partnered with the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict to establish an analysis and communication center in Doha and hosts the UN Training and Documentation Center for Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab region.

To match its words with actions, Qatar established the National Human Rights Committee in 2002 to enhance and entrench the state of rights, freedoms, and law. The Committee plays a distinguished and active role in protecting and defending human rights, particularly labor rights, based on international human rights standards. It has succeeded in making human rights a national culture and daily practice for individuals and institutions alike, enabling Qatar, as a state and community, to achieve the highest standards of human rights.

Believing that the protection of our planet is the responsibility of all its nations and peoples across different continents, the State of Qatar has signed the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on climate change. Qatar National Vision 2030 calls for supporting international efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and playing a proactive regional role in reducing its negative effects, particularly on Gulf countries.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani initiated a proposal to establish an international organisation for drylands and created a Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which is tasked with reducing emissions that cause climate change.

In 2012, Qatar hosted the 18th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and opened the regional office of the Global Green Growth Institute in Doha to assist developing countries in adopting sustainability-based development strategies. Qatar also supports the United Nations initiative 'Sustainable Energy for All' through providing funds, especially for developing countries. Additionally, Qatar is a member of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which supports countries in transitioning to a sustainable energy future.

In September 2019, HH the Amir announced Qatar's contribution of $100m to support small developing countries in addressing climate change and environmental challenges. In September 2021, the Qatari Cabinet approved the National Climate Change Plan, launching the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Qatar participates in annual international climate conferences and successfully organized the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the first“carbon-neutral” tournament, focusing on balancing carbon emissions and preventing an increase in atmospheric carbon levels. Qatar has also successfully designed two sustainable smart cities: Lusail and Msheireb Downtown Doha, which were designed to enhance sustainable urban planning by applying global environmental standards. The State aims to increase its LNG production to 127 million tonnes annually by 2027, which will help combat climate change.

Believing that the world is one family and that its security is a collective responsibility, Qatar actively participates in international counter-terrorism efforts and cooperates with UN counter-terrorism agencies. Qatar emphasizes the need to address the root causes of terrorism without associating it with any religion, ideology, or civilization. It seeks to define terrorism in a way that considers the right of peoples to self-determination and commits to criminalizing religious hatred and the abuse of religious symbols.

Qatar was one of the founding members of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism and has signed numerous agreements aimed at combating this scourge affecting societies. It has emerged as an active international member in eradicating this phenomenon through legislation to enhance counter-terrorism efforts and cut off its funding sources.

The State has also supported various international mechanisms for combating terrorism and hosted and organized numerous international events and conferences to address it. To confirm its support for regional and international counter-terrorism efforts, Qatar opened the International Hub on Behavioural Insights to Counter Terrorism.

In its commitment to establishing global peace, enhancing interfaith dialogue, and combating discrimination based on religion or belief, Qatar established the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue, which aims to promote a culture of dialogue and foster a culture of acceptance and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions and civilizations. Qatar also hosts the annual Doha International Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, which brings together thinkers, scholars, and representatives of religions from around the world.

Recognizing the critical importance of combating corruption, Qatar ratified the United Nations Convention against Corruption in 2007, as it is the only global legally binding instrument for combating corruption and enhancing prevention, oversight, and accountability efforts.

The State has enacted legislation to criminalize corruption proactively and has made confident and swift progress in preventing and fighting corruption through various mechanisms, in line with the leadership's directives to combat corruption by all means and assist other countries in supporting and enhancing their ambitious anti-corruption programs. This has placed Qatar in an advanced position among countries worldwide in the field of anti-corruption.

Qatar launched the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's Anti-Corruption Excellence award in 2016. This award is given annually to individuals and institutions from around the world in celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day. Its aim is to highlight exemplary and noteworthy practices globally, recognize and promote anti-corruption models from across the globe, and honor those who fight corruption worldwide.

The award seeks to encourage governments, academic institutions, media, and civil society to adopt, understand, and cooperate in implementing the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Qatar actively engages in and excels in international social activities. In this context, several international initiatives have been launched, including Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nassers initiative to Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), which focuses on protecting and supporting the right to education in crisis, conflict, and war zones; the Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) initiative, a charitable organization under the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, which aims to support communities in overcoming obstacles and creating links for universal education; the Silatech initiative, a social initiative that expands employment and business opportunities for youth across the Arab world and supports youth-managed projects; and the Educate a Child initiative, a global effort aimed at reducing the number of children who have lost their right to education due to conflicts, wars, natural disasters, and addressing specific challenges faced by groups such as girls, people with disabilities, and minorities.

This initiative has implemented numerous projects in Palestine, Iraq, and other countries. Qatar is also a founding member of the New York-based Group of Friends of the Family.

In its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United Nations and supporting its efforts to maintain international peace and security, Qatar joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 1989, reaffirming its commitment to working with the international community toward the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and achieving regional and international peace and security. Qatar emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to and full implementation of all commitments and legal obligations arising from international disarmament and non-proliferation agreements.

Qatar has consistently stressed the need for the responsible development of peaceful nuclear programs, in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and has repeatedly called for the Middle East to be a zone free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction to achieve the desired regional and international stability.

In addition to its commitments to international treaties, Qatar has contributed to shaping strategic visions on international issues, including the Middle East conflict. It believes that peace is the only solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution.

Qatar has also supported peace initiatives in various parts of the world and has made significant efforts and mediations to resolve a range of international disputes and crises, becoming known as a peace-making nation.

Given the importance of humanitarian concerns in its policy and reflecting the values and principles of the Qatari people, Qatar has been and continues to be at the forefront of providing humanitarian and developmental assistance through the United Nations and in all regions of the world, especially to developing countries facing crises and natural disasters.

This is done through the Qatar Fund for Development and the International Development Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In light of its significant humanitarian contributions, Qatar holds a seat on the Board of the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Expressing the global confidence in Qatar, the United Nations House in Doha was inaugurated, housing 12 international organisations and agencies addressing key international issues such as counter-terrorism, sustainable development, child protection, and education.

Doha also hosted numerous international conferences and forums on trade, development, new democracies, and development financing, including the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in 2001, the G77 and China Summit in 2005, the Sixth International Conference of New or Restored Democracies in 2006, the Fourth United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum in 2011, and the 13th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Conference in 2012.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to international treaties, Qatar continues to stand alongside various UN agencies to achieve their goals, build partnerships, and create global initiatives that benefit the international community, working towards a stable world characterized by peace, prosperity, and cooperation.