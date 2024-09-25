Indo-Spain Film And Cultural Forum Launched At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – A significant milestone in international cultural was marked with the launch of the Indo-Spain and Cultural Forum at Noida Film City. The forum was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, the Ambassador of Spain to India, during his visit to the Global Headquarters of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) at Marwah Studios.



The Indo-Spain Film and Cultural Forum aims to strengthen and foster the relationship between India and Spain through the rich mediums of art, cinema, and culture.“This is dedicated to promoting harmony, love, and peace between the people of both nations by creating opportunities to collaborate in cultural initiatives,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and President of ICMEI.



The event witnessed the unveiling of a special commemorative poster by H.E. Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, who expressed his delight at the formation of the forum.“The Embassy of Spain is honored to support this initiative that will undoubtedly enhance cultural exchanges between our countries. We look forward to collaborating on numerous events that will increase awareness about our strong diplomatic and cultural ties,” said the Ambassador.



Renowned Artificial Intelligence expert Ms. Iolanda Rubio from Spain was also present at the launch, adding significance to the event. The presence of prominent dignitaries from both countries reflected the enthusiasm and commitment towards deepening mutual cultural understanding.



The Indo-Spain Film and Cultural Forum will organize a series of events, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and cultural exchanges, to promote bilateral relations and bring the people of India and Spain closer.



