King Meets World Leaders In New York, Calls For Comprehensive Regional Calm

New York, Sept. 24 (Petra) King Abdullah II, during meetings with world leaders in New York on Tuesday, called for comprehensive calm in the region, to avoid a slipping into chaos and instability.His Majesty met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada Prime Justin Trudeau, President of the Spanish Pedro S?nchez, Ireland Taoiseach Simon Harris, and Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St?re.During the meetings, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the King called on the international community to shoulder its full responsibility in stopping the Israeli war on Lebanon and protecting civilians.His Majesty also stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King renewed the call to address the emergency needs of people in Gaza, and ensure the delivery of aid without any delay or hindrance, pointing to Jordan's efforts to enhance the humanitarian response in the Strip.His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts towards creating a political horizon for just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The meetings also covered means to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.