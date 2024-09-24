UN Chief Warns Of 'Next Gaza'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The United Nations chief issued a warning to world leaders on Tuesday saying that Lebanon was on the brink as violence rages with Israel's having forced tens of thousands from their homes since Monday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was addressing the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He said the world leaders“should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink.”

Guterres warned against“the possibility of transforming Lebanon (into) another Gaza.”

In Gaza, Israel has massacred over 41,460 Palestinians, displacing around 1.9 million people – nine in 10 – since October 2023.

On Monday, the regime's military carried out over 330 raids in more than 117 Lebanese towns and cities, particularly in the south and Beqaa regions. At least 558 people, including 50 children, have been killed.

“Gaza is a nonstop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon,” Guterres said.

Without mentioning Israel by name, the UN chief slammed regimes who feel they are“entitled to a get out of jail free card” to wage wars against others.

“They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies, or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen.”

“The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable,” Guterres warned.