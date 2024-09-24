Collective Hospitality Buys The Majority Of Selina's Assets

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The transaction includes 100 hotels in 22 countries, following an insolvency process. The Collective Hospitality group, with a presence in Southeast Asia, has acquired the majority of the assets of the Selina chain, which had fallen into insolvency, after a vertiginous growth, driven by two young Israeli travelers from the first accommodation center in Panama. On July 22, 2024, the Board of Directors of Selina PLC appointed Andrew Johnson, Samuel Ballinger and Ali Khaki of FTI Consulting LLP as joint administrators of the Company. Rudasevski and Museri opened dozens of hotels with one in Panama in Boquete, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Israel, Portugal and Morocco. They also opened hotels in Thailand, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, among others.

MENAFN24092024000218011062ID1108711803