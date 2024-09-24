Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
9/24/2024 8:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Cabinet condemned and denounced strongly the Israeli Occupation air strikes launched on Lebanon that killed and wounded hundreds of people.
BEIRUT -- Israeli warplanes continued their airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the Baqaa region, which resulted in killing and wounding many Lebanese, including material damage to buildings and properties.
WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his determination to prevent a wider war in the Middle East amid escalating hostilities between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.
BEIJING -- Kuwait's Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan and her high-profile accompanying delegation visited a number of Chinese firms and institutions.
NEW YORK -- President of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang stressed cooperation for peace, and not diverting essential resources into military stockpiles, leading to fueling an arms race. (end) mb
