Enemy Strikes At Pokrovsk, Two Civilians Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the private sector of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with artillery, killing two men aged 33 and 34.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook.

According to the investigation, on September 24, at about 16:30, the city of Pokrovsk came under the sights of Russian troops. The epicenter of the explosion was once again a residential area.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with artillery.

“Two men aged 33 and 34 died as a result of a hit to the private sector from injuries incompatible with life. At the time of the shelling, they were near their home,” the statement said.

Residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others.

