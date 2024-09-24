Lori Evans Of Evans Construction & Design Celebrates Four Prestigious ASID Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Custom Kitchen designed by Lori Evans of Evans & Design

Lori Evans of Evans Construction & Design wins four ASID Awards, celebrating timeless elegance and livable luxury in interior design.

- Lori Evans, ASIDGAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evans Construction & Design, a leading custom home building and design firm, proudly announces its recent success at the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID ) Awards.Lori Evans, owner and designer, was honored with four prestigious awards, including top recognition for Best Bath and Best Renovation of a Whole Home. These accolades celebrate the firm's unwavering dedication to chic style, livable luxury, and timeless elegance in interior design.The ASID Awards, held annually, recognize professionals who excel in creativity, innovation, and functionality in interior design. Celebrating outstanding achievements, the awards highlight the innovative work of designers who push the boundaries of creativity and deliver exceptional spaces that enhance quality of life.With various categories, the ASID Awards showcase projects that exemplify design excellence and the transformative power of thoughtful interiors. The awards received by Evans Construction & Design this year include:Best Bath Design – This project showcases the epitome of classic design, blending rich marble finishes with elegant paneling to create a sophisticated and inviting primary bath. The design's chic style and timeless elegance make it a standout.Best Bath Design – A masculine yet warm bath that brings together traditional and modern elements. This project perfectly exemplifies livable luxury with its balanced design that remains both functional and stylish.Best Kitchen Design – This kitchen project features walnut cabinetry, bold stone countertops, and high-end appliances. It's a beautiful example of Lori Evans' ability to fuse practicality with elegance, creating a space that is both luxurious and comfortable.Best Renovation of a Whole Home – A transformative home renovation that merges timeless elegance with livability. This project highlights the firm's ability to maintain the integrity of classic design while providing modern functionality, resulting in a home that feels both fresh and enduring.Lori Evans' style is a harmonious blend of chic sophistication and livable luxury. Known for her ability to create timeless interiors, Lori designs spaces that exude classic elegance while remaining warm and welcoming.Her work often features refined details, luxurious materials, and a commitment to comfort, resulting in homes that are as functional as they are beautiful.For more information about Evans Construction & Design, visit their website at EvansConstructionandDesign and blog at TheEvansEdit .About Lori Evans:Lori Evans is an Interior Designer and co-owner of Evans Construction & Design in Gainesville, Florida. With over twenty years of experience, Lori is renowned for her signature style, which blends timeless elegance, chic details, and livable luxury. In addition to leading her design and building firm, Lori speaks at building and design conferences nationally and has received numerous awards from both the American Society of Interior Designers and the Southeastern Building Conference for design and building projects. She is also the founder of The Evans Edit design blog, where she shares her expertise and inspiration. Lori's work has been nationally recognized with multiple residential and commercial projects.For media inquiries, please contact:Lori EvansEvans Construction & DesignEmail: ...Website: EvansConstructionandDesignBlog: TheEvansEdit

